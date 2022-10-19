Nubank Street Mode: Discover the new fintech protection tool

Recently, the Nubank launched a tool that promises to bring more security to its customers. O “Street Mode” allows you to limit financial transactions, whether Pix, transfers or boleto payments, on an unsecured network, that is, away from home.

According to fintech, the feature offers an extra layer of protection to app users. However, the tool is still in testing, but the service is expected to be available to all other customers in the coming months.

Nubank Street Mode

In short, the new option will work similarly to airplane mode. In this way, when enabling the feature, the application will limit financial operations. However, like any other tool, you need to follow a few steps to activate “Street Mode”.

At first, you will need to link the new function with a secure Wi-Fi network, such as your home. Then, simply set a maximum value for transfers. In this sense, when you are elsewhere, the app will limit operations according to your settings.

“Nubank advances in digital security care, using technology to protect and make life easier for our customers. This novelty adds to other security mechanisms that we already offer in the app”, they explained.

“In light of today’s public safety issues, prevention is more important than ever. Modo Rua is an innovative, intuitive and simple feature”, explained Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of Nubank in Brazil.

However, it is important to note that “Street Mode” will still be launched for the general public of Nubank. Until then, it is only available to a restricted group of people who use digital banking services.

Nubank credit card: see how it works

Launched in 2014, the credit card fintech has helped millions of consumers. In short, there are no fees for using the card, the only exceptions being the use of Nubank Rewards, which is Nubank’s points and rewards program, and for overdue invoices.

Check the conditions of the tool below:

Revolving credit interest: 2.75% to 14% per month;

Interest on invoice installments: 0.99% to 13.75% per month;

Late interest: 1.99% to 15% per month + 1% late payment per month;

Late fee: 2% on the amount not paid;

Personal loan: from 0.95% per month;

Interest on credit card withdrawals: 9.75% per month.

Regarding the advantages of the card, we can mention:

Installment of cash purchases on credit;

Anticipation of purchases in installments with the right to a discount on the final value;

24-hour service via app for Android and iOS;

Limit increase also by the app;

Creation of virtual card;

Cell phone recharge;

Contactless payment;

Among other benefits.

How to apply for a Nubank credit card?

Before applying for a Nubank credit card, the interested party must verify that it meets the requirements required by the bank, which are:

Be 18 years of age or older;

Live in Brazil;

Have a smartphone with Android or iOS operating system.

Checking these criteria, simply request the tool through the browser or through the application. See the step by step below:

Browser request

Enter the address: “nubank.com.br/cartao” (without quotes) in the browser’s search tab; Enter your CPF and click on “Continue”; Enter your full name and email; Select if you want just the credit card or it with NuConta; Check the box agreeing with the company’s privacy policy; Finish by clicking on “Send”.

Application request

Install the app on your Android or iOS phone; Once on the platform, click on “Start”; Enter your personal data (name, CPF, e-mail) and click on “Continue”; After filling in all the data, tap “Accept and continue” to agree to the company’s privacy policy.