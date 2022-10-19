Nucoin: Nubank announces cryptocurrency with a focus on loyalty program

Nubank (NYSE:NU; B3:NUBR33) announced on Wednesday (19) Nucoin, a proprietary cryptocurrency that will serve as the basis for a new digital bank loyalty program. The coin is expected to launch in the first half of 2023 and will be made available for free to customers in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

According to the company, the objective is to allow customers to obtain discounts and benefits for accumulating Nucoins. The bank has yet to provide details on the cryptocurrency’s distribution criteria. Before the launch, between October and November of this year, Nubank promises to select 2 thousand users to test the novelty.

The largest digital bank in Brazil, with 70 million customers, Nubank has been offering cryptocurrency trading since June, in an operation made possible by Paxos, the company responsible for the custody of digital assets.

“This project is another step forward in our belief in the transformative potential of blockchain technology and in democratizing it further, going beyond buying, selling and storing cryptocurrencies in the Nu app,” says Fernando Czapski, Nucoin General Manager at Nubank.

It remains to be seen whether, after the launch, customers will be able to withdraw Nucoins to other platforms – so far, the digital bank does not allow to transfer purchased cryptos.

Nucoin will be built on the Polygon blockchain, a network that runs parallel to Ethereum (ETH) and is known for offering fast and cheap transactions. The Indian-origin company also issues MATIC, currently the 12th most valuable crypto in the world, with a capitalization of $6.4 billion.

The launch of its own cryptocurrency comes shortly after the fintech reached 1 million crypto customers. The advance in the field of digital assets, however, goes against the projections on the performance of the operation as a whole due to doubts about the company’s ability to grow and, at the same time, increase revenue generation.

At the end of September, for example, the Central Bank started to limit the rate of cards such as those issued by Nubank, which should impact billing from 2023. According to the digital bank, if the measure had been in effect since July 1, 2021, the company’s revenue would have been negatively affected by 2.9%.

Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA and Santander recommend selling Nubank’s paper, while BTG has a neutral recommendation. Abroad, however, the situation is reversed, with Goldman Sachs, Citi and Morgan Stanley recommending buy – the exception is JPMorgan, with a sell recommendation.

Last month, Nu Holdings, which owns Nubank, announced that it would cease to be a publicly-held company in Brazil, ending its level 3 BDRs program (the papers are receipts for the company’s shares abroad traded on B3). For analysts, despite the alleged cost reduction, the final balance of the measure for the company is negative, even more taking into account the strong expectations generated during the IPO process.

The company’s shares closed the trading session on Tuesday (18) on the NYSE, in New York, up 0.23%, at US$ 4.40.

