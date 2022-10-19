Nutrients and ADHD

October is widely remembered as Breast Cancer Prevention Month, but in many countries it is also ADHD Awareness Month – Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Even if you don’t know anyone with the disorder, you’ve probably heard of it. Many celebrities are diagnosed with ADHD, such as former BBBs Fiuk and Pedro Scooby, presenters Sabrina Sato and Tatá Werneck, in addition to international actors such as actresses Jennifer Lawrence (Oscars winner) and Emma Watson (Hermione, from Harry Potter) and swimmer Michael Phelps.

ADHD is a neurobiological disorder that causes the individual to have hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattention. These symptoms appear in childhood, but can remain in adulthood as well. According to ABDA (Brazilian Attention Deficit Association), the first official description of what we now call ADHD dates from 1902, when an English pediatrician presented clinical cases of children with hyperactivity and other behavioral changes, which could not be explained by educational failures. or environmental, but which must have been caused by some brain disorder at the time unknown. Even before having this name, ADHD was already known by other names such as: hyperactive child syndrome, minimal brain injury, minimal brain dysfunction, hyperkinetic disorder, primary attention disorder.

The treatment of ADHD must be accompanied by psychiatrists or neurologists and psychologists, with medication and therapy appropriate for each individual, but food can help in the treatment, especially if we focus on some nutrients:

Tryptophan and Tyrosine Amino Acids – Amino acids are small pieces of proteins and very important for our metabolism as a whole. Tryptophan and tyrosine are precursors to important neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, chemical messengers that ensure that information is transmitted from one neuron to another in the brain. These nutrients are present in meat, eggs, dairy and grains. Tryptophan can also be found in bananas and cocoa.

Magnesium – related to the production of serotonin, it is present in dark green leaves, as it is part of the chlorophyll molecule, the green color of plants. In addition to the leaves, we also find it in whole grains.

Zinc – has a regulatory action on the dopamine transporter. It is present in meat, fish, whole grains, seeds and nuts.

Essential fatty acids (omegas) – are essential for brain function. Omega-3 fatty acids help form the myelin sheath that acts as an insulating layer between axons, which are the connections of neurons. They are present in vegetable oils, oilseeds, sardines, tuna, chia and linseed.

Artificial dyes – Some studies have shown that hyperactivity worsens with the consumption of some artificial dyes, which led the European Union (EU) to ask manufacturers of products containing artificial dyes to include warnings on labels informing the consuming public that "it may have adverse effects on activity and attention". of children".

Sugar – Although much is said about the increase in hyperactivity with the consumption of refined sugar, studies are still inconclusive. Much about the relationship between sugar consumption and hyperactivity may be related to children's behavior and habits rather than an impact of sugar on children's brains. Anyway, the recommendation is always moderation, in addition to paying attention to how sweets are used in food. It is very common to use sweets as a reward in everyday life and this alone makes the child – and adults too – more willing to eat sweets and more active when consuming it.

An important reminder: although we know that these nutrients can help with treatment, beware of supplementation without guidance. All supplementation must be evaluated by a trained professional as some nutrients are toxic in excess. Behavioral nutrition can also help a lot in treatment, as it helps to organize habits and better deal with food, both for children and adults.

Ana Carolina Port, Clinical Nutritionist with Improvement in Pediatric Nutrition and Master of Science at FMRP/USP, majoring in Eating Disorders at Ambulim IPq/USP, University Lecturer, Columnist for the Alto Astral program on TV Thathi in Ribeirão Preto.

Service with a diet-free approach based on Motivational Interviewing, Intuitive Eating and Mindful Eating.