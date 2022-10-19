NVIDIA partners will be refunded for canceled GeForce RTX 4080 12GB cases

Some manufacturers even presented their models

The announcement of the cancellation of the GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB not only took consumers by surprise, but also NVIDIA’s partner video card manufacturers. Some of them already listed the card in question on their websites, such as MSI, Palit and PNY. Now NVIDIA would be reimbursing partners for spending on the boxes, according to Gamer Nexus sources.

Prints taken by the Videocardz website show that the three manufacturers above listed the RTX 4080 12GB on their websites, which is no longer the case, as any official remnants of NVIDIA’s GPU have been pulled from the internet.

Palit, for example, listed six different models of RTX 4080 12 GB. Some manufacturers do not even present the RTX 4080 16 GB, such as Gigabyte, Zotac, Palit, Gainward and Asus, even though this GPU already has a release date, which happens on November 16th.

NVIDIA reportedly would be refunding manufacturers for the boxes

According to Gamer Nexus, NVIDIA is collecting GeForce RTX 4080 12GB boxes from their manufacturers to “destroy” or “send to recycling centers”. The company must pay for the new cases, which will be the definitive cases for NVIDIA’s canceled GPU replacement. The channel heard about it from two different sources.

It is difficult to know if NVIDIA would be refunding only the amount spent on the manufacture of the boxes, or also the manual work of packaging done by people. The partner manufacturers, most likely, were already at this stage of production, as the date is set for November, at least for the RTX 4080 16 GB.

Speaking of boxes, last week we showed here that Galax may have been careless and presented the existence of an RTX 4050. At an event where the manufacturer presented its customized models for RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, a box of the alleged Ada Lovelace GPU from entrance was there.

We’ll have to wait and see what NVIDIA will do with the RTX 4080 12GB, if they’ll turn it into an RTX 4070, or even an RTX 4070 Ti, if they’ll change the price or not, and even its settings.

