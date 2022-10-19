OLED screen, 50 MP camera, only R$ 1039 with coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

Need a new smartphone and can’t spend that much. In that case, the Motorola Moto G31 is a great choice! After all, it brings a good quality screen, plenty of storage and plenty of battery. And today, it has a great price in installments, coming out at R$ 1039 in 10 interest-free installments.

For those who don’t know, the Moto G31 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. In practice, it delivers great quality for games, videos and social networks. In addition, the 5,000 mAh battery has enough capacity to deliver a full day of use on just one charge.

In performance, the smartphone works with a Helio G85 processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Furthermore, it includes more highlights like a 50MP main camera and a 13MP front sensor for selfies and video calling.

Main features:

Screen: 6.4-inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate

6.4-inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 RAM: 4GB

4GB Internal storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back camera: 48 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 118°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

48 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 118°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)

13 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 10W charging

5,000mAh with 10W charging Others: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Fingerprint reader

4G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Fingerprint reader Operational system: android 11 factory

On sale, the Motorola Moto G31 is a great choice for around R$ 1000:

