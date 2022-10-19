Olivia Wilde exposed? Ex-nanny says actress cheated on ex with Harry Styles!

Olivia Wilde was exposed by a former nanny, who assured that the actress was already with Harry Styles before the split with Jason Sudeikis

O daily mail released a controversial interview with the ex-nanny of the children of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde. The ex-couple separated in 2020 and, according to the nanny, the director cheated on her ex-fiancé with Harry Styles. According to her, Jason discovered the details when he found a smartwatch forgotten by the then-fiancée, which contained an exchange of messages between her and the singer.

“On Monday morning, November 9, 2020, when I came back from a weekend off, Jason]was crying a lot. I didn’t know what had happened. He was saying, ‘She left us. She gave up. over him. She took the first step. She kissed him at one of the dinners they had for the cast [de Não Se Preocupe, Querida] in Palm Springs. She did it'”.

According to the nanny, after that, Sudeikis banned employees from listening to any music by Harry Styles in his house. The woman would still have witnessed Jason enraged when he saw Olivia prepare a salad for Harry. He yelled at his ex-fiancée, filmed and tried to stop her from leaving by jumping under the director’s car.

“The night she left with that salad, he had chased her and filmed her around the house. Olivia even said she was afraid of him.”

The former couple sent a joint statement to the Page Sixcondemning the allegations made by the ex-nanny.

“As parents, it is extremely upsetting to discover that a former nanny of our two young children has chosen to make false and baseless accusations in public. Her 18 months of threats against us, loved ones, close friends and colleagues have come to her end. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children, with the concrete hope that she will decide to leave our family alone.”

Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!

HFTV ON SOCIAL NETWORKS 👇

YOUTUBE | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

FACEBOOK | PODCAST | TIKTOK