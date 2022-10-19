Olivia Wilde Satisfies Fans’ Cravings by Sharing Her Salad Dressing Recipe





CNN

–



Actress and director Olivia Wilde seems to have a good sense of humor.

After a story ran in the tabloids on Monday it mentioned a special salad dressing Made by Wilde, people were buzzing searching online for the recipe.

Even the Sweetgreen salad chain has jokingly tried to claim the dressing, with Wilde’s Instagram post. He holds the restaurant bag, with the caption “The History of the Origin of Salad Sauce”.

On Tuesday, Wilde appeared to have enjoyed himself by posting a photo to his Instagram Stories that looked like a page from Nora Ephron’s 1983 autobiographical novel “Heartburn.”

“Mix 2 tablespoons of gray bupon mustard with 2 tablespoons of good red wine vinegar,” says Wilde’s passage. “Then, stirring constantly with a fork, slowly adding 6 tablespoons of oil, until the vinegar is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette, ideal for vegetable salads such as arugula, arugula and india.”

Wilde did not comment on his post.

Power fever that comprises a The theory is that Wilde participated in the spice recipe some time ago with the Food Network. Whatever the ingredients, Wilde is added to the Rate by the stars whose recipes we crave.