OnlyFans model asked for help before killing boyfriend

According to images released by police, recorded by authorities’ body cameras, Courtney Clenney had an outbreak. With that, the OnlyFans model claimed that her boyfriend tried to attack her two days before she allegedly killed him.

Filmed on April 1, the video shows what happened between Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumseli after they answered a call to calm a domestic dispute. In the scenes, an employee of the luxury Miami condominium alleges that other employees had to intervene in the fight in order to prevent her boyfriend from hurting her.

Nervous, in the video, the famous says she broke up with Christian Obumseli and he doesn’t want to leave the apartment. Then she asks a police officer for a restraining order against him. The authority comments that she can’t do anything and she has to go to court to get the warrant.

Desperate Courtney Clenney warns that she fears for her life and is even afraid to walk her dog. With the allegations, the police look for the boyfriend in the apartment, but do not find him.

Two days later, the OnlyFans model was accused of killing the man. As TMZ reported, the star fled to Hawaii and was arrested in August, being extradited to Miami to stand trial on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Courtney Clenney confesses to being innocent and having acted in self-defense, claiming that her boyfriend was abusive. However, Christian Obumseli’s family accuses her of being the aggressor and trying to recreate a story to favor her.