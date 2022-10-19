Orlando Ribeiro celebrates good performances by Meninos da Vila in the Santos professional

With extensive experience in the youth categories, Orlando Ribeiro has been standing out at Santos for the opportunities given to Meninos da Vila. The interim has been scaling several boys throughout Peixe’s matches and justified it after the 2-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, this Monday, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

“The base is part of the professional. As we only had a short time at the base, we know where they can produce and help. It is important to have a strong foundation. When we need it, they can come and they won’t feel it. Santos is a great team, there will be pressure. We are very happy with the boys. They are there to help. We just have to win,” she commented.

Against Massa Bruta, the coach selected Ed Carlos as a starter. This was the first time the midfielder started a professional game. Until then, he had been used in three matches, all coming off the bench.

Another Menino da Vila that has been gaining more prominence is Ângelo. The striker had lost space with Lisca, but returned to the starting lineup with Orlando. This Monday, the 17-year-old shone with a great goal.

Lucas Barbosa is also a good example. The attacker has been tested by the commander in several positions. Initially, he appeared as a winger, but he has already played as a midfielder and, against Bragantino, he was a centre-forward.

In addition to them, Sandry seems to be regaining more space. The midfielder was no longer able to score a good streak since he returned from injury. Already in the last games, he was activated in the second half and he did well.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the opportunity given to Miguelito. The Bolivian midfielder made his professional debut in a 4-1 rout against Juventude. This Monday, he was just on the bench.

And the trend is for Orlando Ribeiro to continue giving minutes to Meninos da Vila. The next challenge for Santos is on Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, against Corinthians. Peixe is in 11th place in the Brasileirão, with 43 points, two less than América-MG, which opens the G8.

