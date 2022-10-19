Palm trees don’t forgive. Mustafa, aged 82, subpoenaed by the police. For the second time it has its name involved with scalpers – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



No forgiveness.



No mercy, despite his 82 years.



Leila Pereira wants to make Mustafa Contursi a symbol against the scalpers, as long as the guilt of one of the most powerful men in the history of Palmeiras is proven.





The story is shameful.

And it dates back to the year 2017.

Mustafa was president from 1993 to 2005. But he continued to politically command the club until 2017, when he broke with Leila Pereira.

It was he who ‘created’ Leila as a manager.

She was the president of Crefisa, a billionaire sponsor of Palmeiras. She intended to continue just exposing the brand of her companies at the club. But there was an embarrassing disagreement between Leila and former president Paulo Nobre, who called himself ‘Mustafa’s son’.

But Contursi sided with Leila, who decided to preside over the club. The two allied with Mauricio Galiotte.





Everything was right, she became the most voted advisor in the history of Palmeiras. She financially supported Mancha Verde, making it champion of the São Paulo Carnival for the first time.

Everything was going well until the police found tickets in the hands of money changers, in 2017, that were part of the lot of 70 that Leila gave to Mustafa to distribute to advisers who supported her politically.

Mustafa was indicted as a money changer.

He was sentenced to a fine of R$26,000.

But the conviction was overturned by the Superior Court of Justice in 2020.

The reason for the annulment: the judge who sentenced Mustafa was not fit, because he no longer belonged to the Specialized Court of the Fan.

Anyway, the issue was resolved.

But, again, the name of Mustafa Contursi is involved with money changers.





In the match against Athletico, in the Libertadores semifinal, the police detained scalpers who were selling tickets at the door of Allianz Parque. And with one of the criminals there was a nominal ticket. For former President Mustafa Contursi.

The São Paulo police subpoenaed him to testify and he could face another formal charge, for involvement with the money changers.

Counselors on the situation, against Mustafa Contursi, spent the afternoon of this Wednesday calling journalists to talk about the situation.

The current direction no longer wants the slightest involvement with the former president.

More than 600 members of the Avanti fan-partner program were expelled. On suspicion of working with money changers.

Mustafa says he doesn’t need tickets, as he has a captive seat at the Allianz. He has ensured that he wins tickets and gives them to ‘friends’. He reaffirms ‘not to blame’ if one of these friends decided to sell the ticket he won.

The situation is embarrassing.

But Leila Pereira reaffirms.

He wants the investigation to go ‘all the way’.

She is obsessed with ending the scalpers who harass Palmeiras.

And Mustafa Contursi, the man who guided her politically at the club, became an unwitting symbol of that obsession.

The two are now mortal enemies…



