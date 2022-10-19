Palmeiras records the highest average attendance at the arena since its opening | palm trees

Close to the Brazilian title, Palmeiras has another milestone to celebrate in 2022. With more than 40,000 people present at Allianz Parque, last weekend, the club recorded the best audience since the inauguration of the arena.

In 32 games at the stadium in the current season, Palmeiras has already received 1,098,618 people, with an average of 34,331 paying. The brand is the second best in the stadium’s history, but with one difference: the best average is from 2014, with 34,345 paying in just two games.

Taking into account the years with at least 26 games in the arena, the current season is the one with the best attendance in the history of Palmeiras in total numbers and on average per game.

Palmeiras should improve their current record, as they have three more games at home before the end of the season. Verdão welcomes Avaí next Saturday, in addition to games against Fortaleza and América-MG, all valid for the Brazilian Championship.

In the last 11 games as home team, Palmeiras registered an audience of more than 38 thousand people. With decisive matches in the dispute for the Brazilian title, the tendency is for even larger audiences.

Of the five biggest audiences in the history of Allianz Parque, two of them were registered this season, both in the classics against São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão, respectively. (see below).

Palmeiras 2 x 1 São Paulo (Brazil Cup 2022) – 41,361 people Palmeiras 3 x 2 Vitória (Brasileirão 2018) – 41,256 people Palmeiras 0 x 1 Corinthians (Paulistão 2018) – 41,227 people Palmeiras 1 x 0 Chapecoense (Brasileirão 2016) – 40,986 people Palmeiras 0 x 0 São Paulo (Brasileirão 2022) – 40,795 people

In the isolated lead with 68 points, Palmeiras saw the advantage for Internacional fall from 12 to eight points in the last two rounds. Even so, the difference is considerable, with only six more rounds left to the end of the Brazilian Championship.

Palmeiras enters the field again next Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), against Avaí, at Allianz Parque, for the 33rd round.

See below the average and total audience at Allianz since its opening:

2014 – average of 34,345 people per game (total audience of 69,090 in 2 matches)

2022** – average of 34,331 people per game (total audience of 1,098,618 in 32 matches)

2018 – average of 32,242 people per game (total audience of 999,511 in 31 matches)

2016 – average of 31,690 people per game (total audience of 855,651 in 27 matches)

2017 – average of 31,030 people per game (total audience of 899,877 in 29 matches)

2015 – average of 29,508 people per game (total audience of 1,062,315 in 36 matches)

2019 – average of 28,956 people per game (total audience of 752,869 in 26 matches)

2020* – average of 25,342 people per game (total audience of 101,367 in 4 matches)

2021* – average of 17,640 people per game (total audience of 105,841 in 6 matches)

*Season with public restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

** Three more home games to go before the end of the year.