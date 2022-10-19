Party press hides the good numbers of the Brazilian economy

Interesting how good news is hidden. The traditional channels of information, which are in the midst of a political campaign as ideological and partisan militants, hide what is good. “What is good we hide, and what is bad we show”, contrary to the “principle” of the then Minister of Finance Rubens Ricupero. The fact is that, of the 20 largest economies in the world, we only lost in good results to Japan, Saudi Arabia and China – and in the case of China there is a caveat: it is reported that the Chinese communist government is hiding negative data from the economy these last few days. So we don’t even know the actual result. Our inflation is much lower than US inflation and Eurozone inflation. If we lose to three, we are winning to 16 countries with important economies.

Poor our neighbors to the north and south, Venezuela and Argentina, who are on the cusp of inflation. Argentina has already overtaken Venezuela. Everyone is talking about 100% inflation. In the last 12 months, we have had inflation above 7%; this year, we have 4% and the forecast until the end of the year is a little above 5%. Europe has already exceeded 10%; the United States surpassed 8%.

Lula withdraws from debate

On Friday, the 21st, we would have another second round debate between Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). A debate involving the EstadãoCNN, SBT and radio Nova Brasil, the Terra portal and the magazine Look. However, after the Band debate, candidate Lula thought he could no longer expose himself in this way. So it was announced on Tuesday the 18th that he declined and will not attend this Friday debate at 9:30 pm. So Bolsonaro goes alone. This Tuesday was Doctor’s Day and Bolsonaro was in Juiz de Fora (MG) to thank the doctors. And he had that sea of ​​people there, as usual. Before that, the president went to São Gonçalo (RJ), in Baixada Fluminense.

Brasil Paralelo is censored by the TSE

The PT obtained from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) a prior censorship of the Brasil Paralelo channel, which would present a documentary on the stab of Adélio Bispo in Bolsonaro on the 24th. But now it can’t, only after the election, says minister Benedito Gonçalves, who responded to the PT’s request and ordered demonetization, contradicting the right to remuneration for work. Interesting that channels that are there in political militancy, but which are traditional channels, remain untouched. As all channels should be. It is the right to freedom of expression, but some are punished and some are not. Some are censored and some are not, when none of them should be censored, either on the one side or the other.

Content edited by: Marcio Antonio Campos