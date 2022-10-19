Paysandu hires a new striker for the Copa Verde dispute

Close to returning to the pitch after the frustrating elimination in Serie C of the Brazilian Championship, Paysandu will face the last attempt to be able to give joy to the fan in the 2022 season, with the possibility of being three-time champion of the Copa Verde. And, for that, the alviceleste football department seeks to keep the squad strong, even with the several disconnections made.

Already 100% recovered, Ricardinho thanks doctors at Paysandu

Paysandu should confirm in the next few hours the hiring of striker Matheus Barbosa, 27 years old, for the regional tournament. Coming from the youth categories of Novorizontino-SP, the player accumulates spells at Grêmio-RS, where he reached professional football, Atlético Tubarão-SC, Esportivo de Bento Gonçalves-RS and Caxias-RS, current in 2022, in which he scored 7 goals in 27 games played.

Having the main characteristic of being a reference in the area, that is, acting as a centre-forward, Matheus arrives at Papão to fill the gap left by Pipico and Marcelo Toscano, who left without missing in the bicolor crowd and also Dalberto who is recovering from a surgery. In Belém, the athlete signs a contract for three months and will compete for position with Danrlei.