PicPay: Learn how to earn BRL 550 in the app

O PicPay is considered one of the largest fintechs in the country. According to experts, the growth of the digital wallet has been compared to other digital banks in Brazil.

The agency is one of the most sought after for offering its clients several advantages. One of them are the three different ways to earn money that fintech makes available. PicPay.

Can I earn money on PicPay?

Currently, every form of extra income is valid for Brazilians, given that the economic crisis continues to affect many people. Best of all, the customer doesn’t have to pay anything for it, the user just needs to download the app completely free of charge and start earning money. See these possibilities with the app.

invite friends

Typically, the app rewards users for referring new customers. For each referral who opens an account, you will earn 10 reais. However, there is a referral limit of 55 friends, which means you can earn up to R$550.00.

save money

With market return, for those who keep their money in the PicPay digital wallet, there is a yield equal to 105% of the CDI and is valid for amounts up to R$ 100 thousand. The balance has guaranteed security, in the form of federal government bonds, just deposit and start earning.

cashback

The third way to earn extra value with the app is to take advantage of the cashback promotions it offers. Cashback works in a variety of ways, from paying receipts, to purchasing at exclusive stores, as well as paying at partner physical stores.

The company often notifies customers of any new promotions, and in some cases, they can even get 30% back. Depending on your profile, you can receive various promotions that encourage the use of the app, such as: paying friends or bills and receiving a partial refund. Some of the company’s best-known options are typically:

Return of 5% to 20% on payment in installments;

Cashback from 5% to 15% when making payments to friends;

5% to 10% when paying bills with credit card.

I saved R$ 1,000 on PicPay, how much should it yield?

If you leave BRL 1,000 in your digital wallet PicPay, after a month, this balance will be more or less profitable, around R$ 3.12. That is, in a year, the value will be redeemed at about R$ 32.90. So, remember that PicPay generates 105% of the CDI.