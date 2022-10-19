Police summon ex-President of Palmeiras Mustafa Contursi to testify about foreign exchange case | palm trees

Police on Tuesday summoned former Palmeiras president Mustafa Contursi to testify as part of the investigation into cases of currency exchange at the club. Mandated between 1993 and 2005, he will be one of the counselors heard in the inquiry opened last month.

As revealed by Folha de S.Paulo, during the operation in the game against Athletico, by Libertadores, the police seized tickets from scalpers, and among them there was the entrance to a captive chair of Mustafa, in the Central West sector.

At first, the Police Station for Repression and Analysis of Crimes of Sports Intolerance (Drade), which is leading the investigation, wants to hear Mustafa as part of the investigation, not as investigated. The conversations take place with the ex-director’s lawyer.

Mustafa was wanted by ge and said he had not yet been notified of the subpoena.

The process is still in the phase of collecting testimonials to understand how the diversion and ticket sales scheme works. In addition to other advisers, Palmeiras employees will be summoned, but their identities have not been revealed.

In 2017, Mustafa Contursi was accused of passing on a quota of Crefisa tickets to third parties. At the time, Leila Pereira directed about 70 tickets from the sponsor to the former manager to pass on to other advisors and guests, but there was an accusation that the tickets were resold.

The former president of Palmeiras was convicted in 2020, but a later decision acquitted the leader.

Because of the investigation, Verdão changed the distribution of tickets for counselors. Board members had the right to pre-emptively purchase one more ticket at a 50% discount and another for the full price, but these benefits were suspended by the Board.

Action against money changers and changes

Palmeiras asked for an investigation to be opened because of the difficulties reported by supporters in purchasing tickets for games at Allianz Parque and complaints about tickets being resold for more expensive values. Verdão comes from a sequence of full houses due to the good campaigns in the Brasileirão and Libertadores.

At first, Palmeiras expelled around 500 members of the Avanti program, identified as infiltrated money changers. But the investigation will still hear more people from the club in the investigation of the case.

For the remaining 2022 games, Verdão decided to release the e-ticket link only three hours before the start of the match. For the next season, the club is negotiating to adopt the facial recognition system or biometrics to access the arena.

