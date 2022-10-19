Prediction: Brentford v Chelsea – for the Premier League

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva in game for the English league (© imago images / Sportimage) 07.11.2020

Chelsea win game guess Quotes are subject to change. Last update 10/19/2022 15:28.

Information and prediction for Brentford vs Chelsea

Winner in his last five engagements, the Chelsea back to the field in this Wednesday, October 19. Will count as an obstacle with the Brentford. The meeting is part of the twelfth round of English Premier League in their 2022/2023 season. will be held in Brentford Community Stadium, in London from 15:30 (Brasilia time).

How does the 2022/2023 Premier League work?

The most visible national tournament in the world, the Premier League has 20 clubs, who play 38 rounds. Duel in turn and return throughout the season. Whoever accumulates the most points wins the cup. In principle, six places are awarded in international competitions. You first four guarantee a direct place in the Champions League group stage. O fifth goes to Europa League. The sixth goes to the European Conference League. You last three are relegated to the Championshipthe Second Division.

Where to watch Premier League 2022/2023 games?

Where to watch on TV – O English Premier League does not have transmission to Brazil by open TV. The games are shown only through the subscription channels of the disney (ESPN/Star). You need to check the schedule to find out which games will be broadcast and the times.

Where to watch at bookmakers – Houses like Betfair and Betway announce live broadcasts of games from Premier League. The screenings are subject to restrictions such as an account deposit requirement and wagering to gain access to the streaming sector. This varies according to the rules of the betting site.

Brentford’s recent performance

Brentford won again in the eleventh round. After going through three days without a win (two defeats and a draw), on Friday, October 14, Brighton became his victim. With the possibility of playing as home team, it scored 2 to 0. Toney’s goals. He opened the scoring in the 27th minute after being assisted by Onyeka. In the finals, he completed the service by executing a penalty kick in the 19th minute.

The result was much better than the performance. Brighton, who at the beginning of the season were managed by Graham Potter, now at Chelsea, had control of the ball for 72% of the time, created triple chances to shoot (21-7) and led the shooting rate by a good deal. on target (7 to 3). Archer David Raya’s interventions were as important in securing victory as Toney’s goals.

In this way, Brentford advanced to 13 points (three wins, four draws and three defeats) taking the ninth position of the Premier League table, when considering the tiebreaker criteria. Three points below Manchester United, fifth place and last team in the region that distributes places for participation in continental competitions next season. As home team, he has the fifth best record in the Premier League. Of the 15 points he played as column one, he won ten (three wins, one draw and one defeat). He scored 12 goals and conceded six.

Brentford likely lineup

In order to know the team lineup for this match? Check out the lineup for the game as it becomes available in the table below:

Brentford in the current season

Chelsea’s current form

Chelsea extended their winning streak at Villa Park. On Sunday, October 16, they beat Aston Villa 2-0. It was their fifth consecutive success. The fourth without its defense having been leaked. Three of the triumphs came in Premier League clashes. Two in the Champions League, in which the Blues, having reached seven points (two wins, one draw and one defeat), took the lead in the E bracket with two games remaining to the end of the group stage.

Against Aston Villa, Chelsea showed signs of being increasingly adapted to the style of keeping the ball for most of the time defended by Graham Potter. He kept the ball for 58% of the match. However, it was the Birmingham club that developed the most opportunities for shooting (18-8) and also led the number of shots on target (7-4). The highest technical quality of the Blues athletes prevailed. The visitors scored in the six minutes of the first half and 20 minutes of the finals through Mason Mount.

In this way, it advanced to 19 points (six wins, one draw and two defeats). Enough to occupy the fourth position in the Premier League table. Last post in the region that yields vacancies for the 2023/2024 version of the Champions League. It is eight points behind Arsenal, leaders, and three points above Manchester United, fifth and the first club outside the elite squad. As a visitor, Chelsea has the second best campaign in the Premier League. Of the 15 points he played as column two, he won nine (three wins and two defeats). He scored six goals and had the defense leaked the same number of times.

Chelsea likely lineup

In order to know the team lineup for this match? Check out the lineup for the game as it becomes available in the table below:

Chelsea in the current season

Stats for both teams

Prediction and final prediction for Brentford v Chelsea:

On an upward trajectory, Chelsea has the prediction in the victory over Brentford the indicated prediction for this Wednesday’s confrontation for the twelfth round of the English Championship in its 2022/2023 season.

Prediction for Brentford v Chelsea:

Betting promotions