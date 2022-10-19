Prices of iPads and Apple TVs fall in Brazil

With the launch of new generations of iPads Pro It’s from 10th generation iPadApple tried to change the prices of its line of tablets in Brazil.

The good news is that they all had a reduction in their values ​​— which is always very welcome!

Let’s go to the changes?!

iPad (9th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

New 11″ iPad Pro

The values ​​of the new generation remained unchanged in the United States, but in Brazil we had drops compared to the last adjustment.

New 12.9″ iPad Pro

As in the case of the smaller model, the 12.9″ also had a drop in prices — compared to the previous generation.

Apple TVs

Apple decided to kill the Apple TV HD, the model until then more affordable. Probably because of that, she made a very welcome readjustment on the new models, in order to make the values ​​a little more attractive – even though they remain expensive for what they are.

Accessories like Smart Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Magic Keyboard and both generations of Apple Pencil followed with their values ​​unchanged.

