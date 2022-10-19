Prime Video: check out the releases coming in October

Photo 1 of 8 – October 21 – “Peripherals”, Season 1 – Flynn is a smart young woman who lives a life without great opportunities. However, everything changes when her brother starts working at a technology company and she comes into contact with a virtual reality helmet that transports her to an alleged video game. (Photo: Publicity)

Photo 2 of 8 – October 28 – “The Weight of Talent” – An actor in decline decides to accept a millionaire proposal offered by a fan. To get the money, he must go to the tycoon’s birthday party, but everything changes when he is recruited by a CIA agent to investigate the man. (Photo: Publicity)

Photo 3 of 8 – October 28 – “The Devil’s Hour” – The story follows Lucy, a woman who lives with her mother and son and is tormented by nightmares. To make matters worse, all the terrifying thoughts turn out to be the consequence of a terrible crime. (Photo: Publicity)

Photo 4 of 8 – October 21 – “Modern Love Tokyo” – In the Japanese adaptation, six leading Japanese film directors will bring love stories set in Tokyo to life. (Photo: Publicity)

Photo 5 of 8 – October 14 – “Cyrano” – Cyrano de Bergerac enchants everyone with fierce wordplay in a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. However, he does not believe he is worthy of young Roxanne’s love. (Photo: Publicity)

Photo 6 of 8 – October 07 – “Catarina, a Menina Called Passarinha” – Lady Catarina is a witty, smart and adventurous girl, ready to finish off any suitor that comes her way. (Photo: Publicity)

Photo 7 of 8 – October 01 – “Top Gun: Wild Aces” – Pete Maverick joins an elite training academy, where he faces fierce competition, lives a hot passion and fights danger in the skies. (Photo: Publicity)

Photo 8 of 8 – October 1 – “Pearson”, Season 1 – Lawyer Jessica Pearson tries to adjust to Chicago politics. Newly appointed as the right hand of the mayor of Chicago, she finds herself embroiled in a dangerous new world where every action has far-reaching consequences. (Photo: Publicity)



The catalog of movies and series from Amazon Prime Video is full of news! The releases of October have arrived and are conquering viewers, such as the unprecedented “O Peso do Talento” and the classic “Top Gun: Aces Indomitáveis”.

++ Check out 12 movies and series starring children

In addition to feature films, the catalog also features the premiere of series, such as the sci-fi “Periféricos”, starring Chloe Grace Moretzas well as “Modern Love Tokyo” and “Pearson”, the spin-off of the acclaimed “Suits”.

Want to know more news about the streaming service? Find out which productions debut in October on Amazon Prime Video! Check it out in the gallery above.

