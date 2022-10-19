Production begins on The Protector 3

‎Not long ago, the Sony Pictures announced that production of The Protector 3 has officially started in Italy, and some behind-the-scenes photos have already been revealed.

There are no plot details for now, but a great highlight is the involvement of Dakota Fanningreuniting with Denzel Washington after nearly twenty years.

The two worked together on the lauded Flames of vengeancefrom the principal Tony Scott.

“Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua are back for The Protector 3, joined by Dakota Fanning and Gaia Scodellaro. Now in production on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.”

The publication says.

Recently, Queen Latifah discussed the possibility of appearing in the film franchise, as she stars in The Equalizer: The Protector, the hit series from the CBS.

“That depends on him. It’s really between Denzel and Antoine Fuqua. Obviously I love him. I have the greatest respect for him. What he did with the movies was amazing, and I would be more than happy to connect with him on any level. It’s more or less like that with us.”

declared.

“So who knows what will happen? Who knows what might happen, but I’m looking forward to what he’s going to do, because I know when he gets into trouble, he stays into trouble. I’m going to keep doing Robyn McCall on TV, and let him keep rocking in the movie version of McCall; I know we will both continue to deliver.”

Read more about The Protector:

Protector 3 will have Antoine Fuqua at the helm and is scheduled for September 1, 2023.

Combined, the two films in the franchise have grossed nearly $385 million worldwide, bringing big returns for Sony Pictures as they were produced on modest budgets.