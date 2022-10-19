Protests in France over salary increase end in clash between police and protesters

Transport and energy sectors are the furthest away; nearly 300,000 people participated in the demonstrations, according to the CGT

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Injured journalist receives treatment during Paris protest



Thousands of people took to the streets in France to demand a salary increase in order to compensate for inflation and denounce the government’s response to the stoppage at the refineries. More investments in schools, hospitals and social security, abandonment of unemployment insurance reforms and the change of retirement from 62 to 65 years, salary increases, there are several demands that the protesters demand. The final straw for four unions and several associations, however, was that the government called on strike workers at the refineries to alleviate the fuel shortage. Train weeks have been halved as several unions called for a nationwide strike to capitalize on the highest inflation in decades to expand a long-running action at oil refineries to other sectors of the economy. Nearly 300,000 people, according to the CGT, and 107,000, according to the Ministry of the Interior, participated in the protests in several cities. In Paris, there were riots, and 11 people were arrested. Students, civil servants, merchants, workers in the energy and transport sectors, among others, were summoned to defend the right to strike and demand a salary increase. The strike, three days before two weeks of school holidays, had, however, an uneven adhesion. Train service in the Paris region was especially affected.

On Tuesday, the protests ended in clashes between police and protesters. DDozens of people dressed in black escalated the confrontation with the police and smashed shop windows in Paris. As the march became more tense, Reuters reporters saw police attack protesters, while BFM TV showed footage of hooded and black-clad people smashing shop windows. uA BFM TV poll showed that only 39% of the public supported Tuesday’s call for a nationwide strike, while 49% oppose it, and growing numbers have opposed the strike by oil refinery workers. The call to strike was most observed in schools, where candidate schools are opposed to vocational schools. The choices were made during the 2023 budget-making period using special constitutional powers that mandated a vote in Parliament, first administration Elisabeth Born said on Sunday.

*With information from Reuters and AFP