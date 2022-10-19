PSG board loses patience with Mbappé

Reproduction / Instagram Mbappé would be making PSG board angry

Due to rumors involving a possible departure from Kylian Mbappé, the PSG

is angry with the player, according to “L’Équipe”. The club feels betrayed by the athlete for giving in to several demands to renew the striker’s contract.

After all the controversy created on Tuesday of last week, both parties discussed and decided to calm the atmosphere so that the team could complete the first part of the season in a peaceful way.

See Mbappe’s photo gallery:

After the clash against Olympique Marseille last Sunday, Mbappé reportedly said in an interview that he had never asked to leave. However, the information given by the “Marca” was later confirmed by several French newspapers. And the message reached Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Since his contract renewal, Mbappé appears dissatisfied. According to the striker, Paris Saint-Germain has not kept some promises, such as hiring a striker and also feels betrayed by the club.

Join our Telegram channel and see the main sports news in Brazil and around the world. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.