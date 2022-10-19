Qatari owners who control PSG feel ‘betrayed’ and are ‘tired’ of Mbappé

Five months after renewing contract, Mbappé is in a horrible situation with PSG behind the scenes

The relationship between the attacker Kylian Mbappe it’s the Paris Saint-Germain looks more and more worn out.

Even after the player and coach Christophe Galtier denied the news that he wanted to leave the club, the French newspaper L’Equipe informed this Tuesday (18) that the owners of PSG – in this case, the Government of Qatar – are “tired” of the ace’s attitudes.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The vehicle says that, in Doha, those responsible for the management of the Parisian team feel “betrayed” by the attitudes and words of Mbappé.

The daily also points out that the Frenchman’s constant search to lead the locker room and dictate the rules within the club is not well regarded by the club’s owners.

But despite the discomfort, the owners do not intend to sell him in January, after the great effort to convince the player to stay in Paris and renew his contract.

Five months after the extension of the link, the newspaper says that Mbappé and Qatar’s leaders are expected to meet soon to discuss the situation and try to smooth the way.

What will be the fate of Mbappé?

Although the news has pointed to a possible desire by Mbappé to leave PSG, the likely fate should not be the Real Madrid. The Spanish club disputed the signing of the star in the last transfer window, but, taking into account the latest statements by Florentino Pérez, history should not repeat itself.

During the Ballon d’Or awards, the team president meringue gave a radio interview SER chain and disdained the player. In addition, he praised the Brazilians Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo who, for him, are “the best potential in the world”.

“I haven’t even read the rumors about Mbappé. We had a good window last summer, so it doesn’t matter anymore. We have a great future with Vini Jr. and Rodrygo. They are high-level players and have the potential to win the Ball. of Gold”, he said.

With Real Madrid out of the picture, the Spanish press cites the Liverpool as a favorite to sign Mbappé, if the exit actually materializes.