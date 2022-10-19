Raí’s surprising attitude at the Ballon D’Or ceremony in honor of Socrates

Socrates

October 18, 2022 · 10:00 am

the former player raíinvited to participate in the Ballon d’Or 2022 this Monday, the 17th, he handed over the award that bears the name of his brother, Socrates. In his speech, the former São Paulo athlete, PSG and the Brazilian national team extolled the legacy of the “Doctor” in favor of democracy and made the “L”, in reference to the candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Before delivering the tribute, raí talked about the performance of Socrates in defense of democracy. The Corinthians idol, who died in 2011, is recognized as one of the most politically and socially engaged athletes in Brazil. The tribute paid by Gold ball goes directly in this regard, by recognizing athletes who have relevant social engagement in the world of the ball.

More news from Legends

Ronaldo Phenomenon decides to make a turning point in his career that promises to make a fortune

Cruzeiro idol appears on TV broadcast and releases some truths for Ronaldo Phenomenon

“Socrates represents ideals for a more just world, for a more humane world, and represents the values ​​of democracy in the sense of creating a better world for all”said raí before handing over the prize to Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Senegalese was recognized by the France Football for the solidarity actions it carries out in its country.

Does the ‘L’ reverberate in Brazil

raí took advantage of the brief speech he made in memory of his brother to make clear his political position in relation to the country’s presidential elections. At the end of his speech on the importance of the election moment and on the position that Socrates would have if he had lived, the idol of Brazilian Team did the ‘L’ in reference to the candidate Lulawhich is running for the presidency by the left-wing PT party.