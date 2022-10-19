Ranking shows operator with the fastest internet in Brazil; see your

The 5G connection is already a reality in most of Brazil and many operators have adapted to the new technology. The speed of the mobile internet increased and reached 31.52 Mb per second in the last month of September. This places the country in the 65th position of the world ranking that analyzes the fastest internet. At least, that’s what the Ookla Speedtest report released this week says.

Rather than assessing the fastest internet worldwide, the report also measured overall performance among cellphone manufacturers. As might be expected, once again Apple topped the list and is followed by Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola, respectively.

Find out which operators have the fastest internet in Brazil

Now, if you want to know which of the mobile operators in Brazil offer the fastest internet, stay tuned for the list. In first place is the operator of course, which managed to beat the 37.17 Mb per second of speed on its connection.

Right behind Vivo appears, with 28.25 Mb per second. In last place is the telephone operator Oi, which achieved a much lower mobile internet speed than its competitors. The rate stood at 15.72 Mb per second, according to Speedtest Intelligence.

On the other hand, the current test reveals that all companies have improved performance and present the Internet connection faster. Check out the ranking with the four main mobile internet providers in the country below.

1st place – Claro: reached 37.17 Mb per second;

2nd place – Vivo: reached 28.25 Mb per second;

3rd place – Tim: reached 25.98 Mb per second;

4th place – Oi: reached 15.72 Mb per second.

What is the most reliable carrier?

After measuring which is the fastest internet, Ookla also showed which would be the most reliable in terms of service availability. The objective is to measure the performance of operators that manage to establish a minimum of 5 Mb per second for downloads and 1 Mb per second for upload during the entire test period.

The measurement is made in percentage and the closer to 100, the better.

1st place – Claro: reached 86.9%;

2nd place – Vivo: reached 82.1%;

3rd place – Tim: reached 81.2%;

4th place – Oi: reached 68.9%.

Finally, check out which are the cities with the fastest mobile internet in Brazil:

1st – Brasilia

2nd – São Paulo

3rd – Curitiba

4th – Rio de Janeiro

5th – Belo Horizonte

6th – Goiania

7th – Salvador

8th – Fortress

9th – Recife

10th – Manaus