Rebecca Ferguson has a birthday! Check out the actress’ work

This Wednesday (19), Rebecca Ferguson has a birthday! The actress turns 39 years old. Rebecca Louisa Ferguson Sundström is a Swedish actress born on October 19, 1983 in Stockholm, Sweden.

++ Larissa Manoela celebrates 3 months of dating André Luiz Frambach: “For life”

Rebecca Ferguson began her acting career with the Swedish soap opera Nya tider and later starred in the slasher film Drowning Ghost. In Hollywood, Rebecca Ferguson was successful in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

++ João Guilherme counters attacks after criticizing his father’s political position: “I never depended on him”

Check out, in the gallery above, works by Rebecca Ferguson.

Don’t forget to like our pageon Facebook, on twitter and alsoon Instagramfor morePaiPee news.