Referee details expulsions of Cruzeiro players and reports director’s complaint; see summary | cruise

The summary of the game between Cruzeiro and Guarani, this Tuesday, was heavy for some members of the delegation of the Minas Gerais team. Filipe Machado, Daniel Jr., Edu and physical trainer Gonzalo Álvarez were mentioned by referee Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães.

All four were sent off due to disciplinary errors during Cruzeiro’s 1-0 defeat. In the case of Filipe Machado, who received a yellow card for a complaint and another for a committed foul, the punch given to the bank that housed members of the CBF and the FMF (see video below). This fact was mentioned by the referee.

Edu’s case was different. He got red straight, right after Guarani’s goal. The striker was on the bench and was irritated by the celebration of Giovanni Augusto and Richard Rios, who gave a “fly” to the flag with the Cruzeiro shield. After dispersing the confusion, the referee gave yellow to Richard and red to Edu, who, according to the referee, grabbed Giovanni by the shirt.

– Directly expelled for in the celebration of the goal of the opposing team, the same leave of its bench of substitutes and go in the direction of the opposing athletes that were celebrating the goal, aggressively grabbing his number 10 opponent, Giovanni Augusto Oliveira Cardoso, initiating a start of confusion.

Daniel Júnior, sent off shortly before Machado, in the 33rd minute of the first half, had the offenses reported by Wagner do Nascimento, who says he felt offended by the Cruzeiro midfielder:

– After a foul against his team, the same coming towards me gesturing and saying the following words: “It was foul son of a *”. I felt offended in my morals and honor. It is worth remembering that the athlete left the field normally.

Following the two players’ expulsions, there was also a direct red card for Gonzalo Álvarez, who had even helped to contain Filipe Machado’s complaint after the expulsion. According to the referee, the physical trainer complained and kicked a microphone on the edge of the field.

Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães also reported that, at halftime, the refereeing team was intercepted by Enrico Ambrogini, Cruzeiro’s director of operations, who reportedly said: “If something bad happens here, it’s your fault, you’re responsible.”

The scoresheet also reported four-cup pitches on the pitch. One of them was even thrown into the pit by a Cruzeiro employee. The club identified the fans who threw the objects and made a police report, which should avoid any more severe punishment in the STJD. Regarding the players, the most worrying case in the Court is that of Machado, who will still be judged by the red brought before Ituano, also for complaint.

