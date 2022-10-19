Renders show next iPhone SE with XR design

As we reported here last week, the possible next iPhone SE may have an LCD screen in 6.1 inches, just like the iPhone XR. The rumor of an SE model made in the likeness of the XR is far from new, however.

Last August, a leaker corroborated the idea of ​​an iPhone SE similar to the XR, and now we have more speculation (or rather images) in that sense. The known Jon Prosserfrom the channel Front Page Techcommented in a new video that the next cheaper iPhone model should even follow the design of the 2018 handset.

From the rumor, the designer Ian Zelbo created renders of the possible design of the next iPhone SE. Basically, the construction he thought of is the same as the XR, with just one camera and the flash positioned below the lens. Even the notchshrunk on iPhones 13, would have the old (larger) size.

The only change is the placement of the Apple logo — which, like the second and third generations, would be lowered. Also, we wouldn’t have as many colors as on the iPhone XR.

Now we just have to wait until next year, when this new device can be launched.

Did you like the idea of ​​a “recycled iPhone XR”?

