Review | Black Adam (2022): Actors Have Fun, But Script Doesn’t Excite

It sounds like a movie story: a Hollywood actor who did anything but what he wanted. And so the script accompanies him, for twenty years, until the news comes: Dwayne Johnson has entered the cinematographic universe of A.Dand will play none other than “black adam”. Point for your career! The character, which serves as a glove to the actor’s physique, is one of those that make the comics tremble: he has already faced half the world, or rather, half the universe, and it seems that the superpowers of the antihero who already looked like Dwayne Johnson even before he he wins the fight and manages to play the character, in short, they will attract the attention of the public, which is already getting tired of the back-and-forth of the label – every now and then he hits on a lineup, film, direction, but doesn’t seem to find it. coherence in its own universe.

And what could be one of the big problems with this movie is actually just another disappointment. “Black Adam” doesn’t fit so well with the rest of what DC is (is it?) creating in cinema, but if the viewer isn’t so radical, that’s no problem: it works on its own, and that’s from this point. that really deserves to be evaluated.

After seeing his son being killed, the title character falls asleep and spends thousands of years in what was considered eternal rest. Of course, he wakes up these days, ready to seek justice, wiping out everything in his path, hurt whoever hurts, kill whoever kills. By not being a hero, and by being a giant man completely embittered, it is easy for the viewer to buy his pain, but fortunately the film does not give everything away, and creates interesting contradictions for the protagonist, presenting the heroes of the Justice Society, responsible for an unofficial mission, at the behest of the always tenebrous Amanda Waller (Viola Davis, apparently the main thread of DC).

Made up of Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), the troupe of heroes summoned to stop Adam’s rampant madness is very powerful, but all what guarantees is fun for the spectator, as the actors are very well aligned with the characters, and it is clear that everyone had fun on stage: Aldis Hodge stands out for his dedication to the character, as a rising leader; Brosnan is comfortable as the most experienced; Quintessa Swindell attracts attention and it is quite likely that the world will see her much more from now on; and Noah Centineo grabs his hero with the great timing comical it has. The result is the resourcefulness in the fancy uniforms and the strong chemistry they brought to the scenes, guaranteeing authenticity to the characters. So if Dwyane Johnson and the rest of the cast aren’t bad, what’s the big deal? The script.

Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani are responsible for what happens in the film, and the six hands were not able, in this work, to balance and balance the plots, the arcs and the narrative. Therefore, the first act is completely accelerated, something that is supposed to grip the viewer, when it leaves him more confused than enlightened. Fortunately, the second arc takes advantage of the time to develop the characters, but the chronology doesn’t make sense, and everything looks like a succession of events packed in CGI. And don’t get me wrong: the fights are interesting, and the beating is strong enough to shock an unsuspecting Clark Kent (no, he doesn’t appear), however, the CGI makes the puppets fly without much weight and, consequently, without much weight. much consequence. Violence is artificial, and it doesn’t generate as much impact as it should, perhaps for the sake of age classification.

Another factor that the script is responsible for is the quick introduction of Adam’s own arc, and what motivated him to wake up now: Adrianna (Sarah Shahi, with impeccable charisma) summons a certain power, while being pursued by a militia, and that’s it. .

Okay, there’s a brief explanation, as the character originated in the city of Kahndaq, when he was enslaved along with thousands of other people, including his son, Hurut (Jalon Christian). When the young man discovers a blue stone composed of etherium, the consequences of his curiosity are tragic, as the emperor at the time wanted him to create a crown endowed with evil powers. Today, Adrianna wanted the crown to save her from the militia’s control, and with it she awakens Teth Adam, or Black Adam. This one saves her, but that’s all. He really wants justice, or, in modern terms, revenge.

The action scenes are exciting, and the humor is throughout the film, particularly in the Justice Society characters. But, as the script does not clearly determine who is the villain, the good guy and the plot that is formed at the expense of the fight between Adam and the five heroes, all that happens is a “give it up”, contemplated by the Lawrence Sher’s photograph, which clearly evokes what Snyder has created since “300”. In turn, Lorne Balfe’s score features several rock classics, and that makes the action even more confident that it’s on its best path. With that, the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra deserves respect for trying – and a lot – to make the equation work.

However, even if it’s fun, it’s not enough to match the effort of its protagonist. Dwayne Johnson fought for years for this character, and in fact the actor is very good in the role: each scene is a threat to the hierarchy built by digital superheroes brought in the action scenes, as the actor has something that few can sustain in Hollywood. contemporary: a lot of charisma, even when it doesn’t have its mouth full of teeth – see the fun recently revived franchise “Jumanji”. It is a pity, therefore, that the result is rice-and-beans that does not stand out for its flavor, but does not disappoint in its essence either. Fun, charismatic, cool as it should be, but potentially less than promised because it won’t be remembered so well in the near future.