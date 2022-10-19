Rick Riordan Announces Sixth Book in the ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Saga; Know more!

according to comicbook.comthe acclaimed author Rick Riordan will release a sixth book in the beloved saga ‘Percy Jackson and the olympians’.

The good news was announced by the novelist himself on his official website. Entitled ‘Percy Jackson and the Cup of the Gods’ (‘Percy Jackson and the Chalice of the Gods’ in the original), the narrative will follow Percy, Annabeth and Grover as they try to recover another lost item from Olympus – something akin to ‘The Lightning Thief’. In the plot, Percy and his friends will help Zeus’ cupbearer, Ganymede, to recover a chalice that guarantees immortality to whoever drinks from it.

This is the first book in the saga since ‘The last Olympian’released in 2009, and is scheduled for publication in September 26, 2023still without confirmation in Brazil.

Recently, our editor-in-chief Renato Marafon participated in DisneyD23 and had the opportunity to interview the stars of the adaptation, which will be released by Disney+.

On video, Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) talk about their characters, what their favorite books in the saga are, which Gods they wish they had as parents and much more.

For now, the first season does not have a confirmed premiere date.

The cast will still have Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Mr. D), Megan Mulally (Alecto), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), Dior Goodjohn (Claire LaRue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit), Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland (Ares) and Jessica Parker Kennedy (Jellyfish).

Altogether, the saga written by Riordan contains five books: ‘The Lightning Thief’, ‘Sea of ​​Monsters’, ‘The Titan’s Curse’, ‘The Battle of the Labyrinth’, and ‘The last Olympian’.

The plot revolves around Percy, a teenager who discovers he is the son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the seas, and is then sent to Camp Half-Blood to be reunited with other half-bloods. There, Percy meets his friend and mentor Grover Underwood, a teenage satyr, and meets Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena.

Chris Columbus directed the film adaptation of the first volume, ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’which brought in its cast Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, and Jake Abel.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film grossed almost US$227 million around the world, from a budget of US$95 million.

In 2013, ‘Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters‘ only invoiced $199 million and received harsh criticism about the narrative, which departed too far from the original novel.

