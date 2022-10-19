Rogério Ceni’s former assistant can coach Premier League team

Rogério Ceni usually has foreign professionals on his technical committees. Today, in São Paulo, Frenchman Charles Hembert is an assistant. In the former goalkeeper’s first spell as coach of Tricolor Paulista, in 2017, the British Michael Beale was part of the team. Ceni’s former assistant is currently prominent in English football and can command a Premier League team.

Beale is the most quoted name to coach Wolverhampton. The Lobos have been without a coach since October 2, when they fired the Portuguese Bruno Lage. The team is in the 17th position of the Premier League, with 9 points in 11 games. Nuno Espírito Santo’s return was ruled out and Julen Lopetegui declined the invitation.

Michael Beale currently coaches Queens Park Rangers of the English 2nd division. This is Ceni’s former assistant’s first job as head coach. QPR got off to a good start in the Championship and is in 6th place, just 3 points behind leader Blackburn.

According to information first released by The Athletic and confirmed by other English outlets, Wolverhampton will ask QPR to speak with Beale. The release clause is not considered high and the Wolves can pay the amount.

Beale leads Queens Park Rangers today (19), in a match against Cardiff, for the 16th round of the Championship. Wolverhampton are planning to have a new manager on Sunday as they play Leicester in the Premier League.

In addition to Rogério Ceni, Beale was also an assistant to another former player. After leaving Brazil, the Englishman worked with Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa.