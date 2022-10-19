Ronaldo praises Cruzeiro for Zidane and says: ‘I was going to disappear, but I bought him’

photo: Reproduction/Ronaldo TV Zidane and Ronaldo talk during the Ballon d’Or award ceremony

Majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo works to expand the club’s brand around the world. This Monday (10/17), Fenmeno spoke about Fox to former teammate Zinedine Zidane, during the delivery ceremony of the traditional Golden Ball award, from France Football magazine.

In the conversation, Ronaldo praised the club that revealed him to football, but highlighted the serious financial situation and even said that Cruzeiro “was going to disappear”.

“Cruzeiro has 11 million fans, the stadium has a capacity for 62,000 people, we have 70,000 members, which is crazy. gives Ronaldo TV.

Ronaldo was one of the stars of the ceremony that consecrated the French striker Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid, the best player in the world in 2022. The winner even spoke of his admiration for the manager of Cruzeiro.

“I’m glad he’s here. He knows he’s my idol. For me, there’s no other striker like him. What he did on the pitch is impossible to repeat. In history, he’s the only striker I would sit on the bench without. complain, because he had an impossible level to reach. The Phenomenon, for me, is history. Not only for me, but for all the attackers”, said Benzema.

Fenmeno went to the award alongside another star: former Portuguese player Lus Figo. At the event, he spoke with important names in world football from different generations, such as Zidane, with whom he played at Real Madrid, and French striker Mbapp, from PSG.