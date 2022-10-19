Russia admits its troops are in ‘tense’ situation in Ukraine: ‘Enemy does not give up’

Russian commander Sergei Surovikin said that “there are certain problems with the water and electricity supply” and said that Ukrainian forces are condemning civilians to death.

THE Russia admitted for the first time, on Tuesday, the 18th, that his troops face a tense situation in Ukraine due to the counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces which caused setbacks for its troops in the east and south of the country. “The situation in the special military operation zone can be described as tense. The enemy does not give up its attempts to attack the positions of Russian forces”, declared General Sergei Surovikin, ten days ago in the post of commander of operations in Ukraine, to public television Rossia 24. He was chosen by Putin after several fiascos that led to the Russian army to withdraw from part of the area it had occupied in southern Ukraine since late August. Since the beginning of September, the troops of Volodymyr Zelensky twon victories in the war and recovered approximately 2,500 km of territory and approached Kherson, the main city of the homonymous region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin on September 30th. “The situation is complicated. The enemy is intentionally launching attacks on infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson,” Surovikin told Russian media, adding that the Ukrainian army is preparing massive attacks on the regional capital, threatening to destroy industrial infrastructure and inflict heavy casualties among its population.

According to him, NATO has been demanding Kiev “offensive operations in Kherson without sparing casualties, whether among the Ukrainian army or civilians”. “Ukrainian authorities are practically condemning them to death,” Surovikin said, noting that 600 to 1,000 fighters are killed or wounded every day. Surovikin indicated that Russian troops are preparing to evacuate the inhabitants of the city, claiming that the Ukrainian bombings of civilian infrastructure “create a direct threat”. Russian occupation authorities intend to evacuate between 50,000 and 60,000 people in the face of Kiev’s counteroffensive. “It is difficult to bring food into the city, and there are certain problems with the water and electricity supply. All this not only makes everyday life difficult for its inhabitants, but creates a direct threat to their lives,” he emphasized. Surovikin characterized the situation on the battlefield as “tense” and said Russia was trying to expand the strength of military units and the number of reservists along the front lines.

*With information from AFP and EFE