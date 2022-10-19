Russia expels city dwellers in southern Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Russia announced on Wednesday (19) that it has begun the expulsion of about 60,000 residents of Kherson, one of Ukraine’s largest cities occupied by Moscow troops.

The Russian government said it wanted to remove all civilians for his troops to fight against the Ukrainian forces, who advance in the retaking of the cityin the south of the country.

One of four cities illegally annexed by Russia after a separation referendum not recognized by the international community, Kherson has been occupied by Russian troops since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24.

In recent weeks, however, Ukraine has launched a strong offensive to reclaim the city, with logistical and military support from Western countries.

Russian local administration chief Vladimir Saldo said he would “fight until the last moment” for control of the city.

“Ukrainian forces are escalating the offensive, so there is no place for civilians. We do not plan to surrender, we will hold firm until the last moment. We are going to withdraw between 50,000 and 60,000 people to the left bank of the Dnieper.” the river that establishes the boundary with the city of Kherson, Saldo told the Rossiya-24 state channel.

According to Saldo, the expulsion of civilians will be gradual. He said his troops aim to evacuate around 10,000 villagers a day over six days.

He claimed it was a security measure for civilians, and said his troops in the region had the resources to maintain control of Kherson.

The Ukrainian government has claimed that Russia is putting on a “propaganda show” in Kherson to try to demonstrate that its troops are still holding out. Kiev claims that Russian soldiers on the ground have no resources to fight back.

The war in Kiev, which had been relatively calm since the end of March, has been the target of Russian bombing for more than a week. Last week, Moscow launched its worst attack on the Ukrainian capital since the start of the war on February 24.