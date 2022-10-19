“Russia is no longer a trusted friend or partner,” said Olaf Scholz

“Russia is no longer a friend or a reliable partner for energy supply.” The statement was made by Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, in a closed event accompanied by the report of InfoMoney, in Berlin, Germany, on the occasion of the anniversary of the technology giant Siemens.

During a brief speech, Scholz cited the history of the company, which made some of the first electric cars, some 100 years ago, and celebrated the company’s adherence to sanctions against Moscow.

The German multinational that turned 175 has been in Russia for 170 of them, therefore, since the tsarist period in the country. The announcement on adherence to the sanctions took place in May. On the occasion, Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens, presented the company’s results and said that “we condemn the war in Ukraine and decided to end our commercial and industrial activities in Russia in an orderly manner”.

Energy crisis and transition

Also in his speech, the chancellor spoke about the country’s energy transition goals. “I want to thank Siemens for supporting the sanctions and now more than ever we need to make Germany a green country by 2040,” he said.

To achieve these goals, according to Scholz, the country will need a clear aim and speed. “We were slow with the construction of the infrastructure, due to bureaucracy. We want to invest in cutting-edge technology for the production of wind energy and we will not let the ‘wind’ out of our ‘sails’”, he said, referring to navigation.

The chancellor also defended his €200 billion ‘defensive shield’ to protect businesses and consumers from the impact of rising energy prices, announced at the end of September. “We’re going to need this for a year or two at most. Until then, the state will protect our economy,” he said.

The package was heavily criticized by other European Union countries and ended up being labeled a protectionist measure. “Our country is strong. And we were mocked for what makes our country strong during difficult times like this. But we will come out of this crisis even stronger”, he concluded.

Germany is going through a delicate moment in its history. The Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, reported about a month ago that there are increasing signs of recession in the German economy due to signs of a clear, broad and prolonged decline in economic output.

In its report, the bank specifically cited the effects of supply cuts due to the war between Russia and Ukraine during a challenging macroeconomic period.

*The journalist traveled to Berlin at the invitation of Siemens.

