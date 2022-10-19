Sabine Wren actress in live-action Ahsoka celebrates her Star Wars journey

Ahsoka star Natasha Liu Bordizzo shares a sweet post celebrating her Star Wars journey as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren.

Ahsoka Star Natasha Liu Bordizzo uses social media to celebrate her Star Wars trip as the live-action Sabine Wren. Ahsoka Tano has been a part of the long-running sci-fi franchise since her debut with the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Though initially derided by the public, Anakin Skywalker’s young and unruly Jedi padawan quickly became a fan favorite as she evolved over the next decade into a much more nuanced character, becoming instrumental in the Alliance to Restore the Republic following the rise of Galactic Empire to power. Star Wars Rebels saw Ahsoka teaming up with Kanan Jarrus, Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla and the artistic and capable Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren.

While the Star Wars franchise began to shift to Disney+ with the MandalorianAhsoka also made the leap into live-action with Rosario Dawson playing the heroine in two episodes of the Mandalorian season 2 and an episode of Boba Fett’s Book. Bordizzo will join Dawson in Ahsokaan upcoming live-action series that aims to continue the story of Star Wars Rebels after the thrilling suspenseful ending of the animated show. Rounding out the cast are Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in an undisclosed role.

Bordizzo now takes to Instagram to celebrate her journey as Sabine Wren in the long-awaited Star Wars live action series, Ahsoka. In the post, the actress shares Sabine’s art along with a compelling message to her audience expressing her thoughts on the power of storytelling. Check out Bordizzo’s post above.

How Sabine Wren Returns to Ahsoka

Star Wars Rebels concluded with Ezra Bridger sacrificing himself for his homeworld of Lothal, enlisting the assistance of the interstellar creatures known as Purrgil to transport Grand Admiral Thrawn into uncharted space. Right before leaving, he tells Sabine that he’s counting on her. However, the meaning of her message remained a mystery to her for years. After protecting Lothal throughout the Rebellion’s final years, Sabine comes to believe that Ezra was instructing her to find him. O rebels The series finale sees Sabine depart with Ahsoka to search for the young Jedi.

With Ahsoka’s first live-action episode on the Mandalorian focused on her desire to find Thrawn, Sabine will likely be the titular character’s main partner in the Ahsoka Series. However, many have speculated that Bordizzo’s first appearance as the character will come in the Mandalorian season 3 as the season can focus on Mandalore’s recovery. As Sabine was once the wielder of the Darksaber, giving it to Bo-Katan Kryze before losing it to Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), the Mandalorian season three may find Sabine returning to her home world to the aid of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). However, with Ahsoka set to debut next year, it may take a little longer for Bordizzo to dress in his Mandalorian armor.

