Santos rules out Marcos Leonardo’s serious injury, but striker remains a doubt for classic

Santos announced this Tuesday afternoon, about 20 hours after the victory over Red Bull Bragantino, that striker Marcos Leonardo did not suffer a serious injury after being kneed in the back by defender Léo Realpe, in the 35th minute of the first half. , and have to be replaced. The striker left the field in Bragança Paulista (SP) crying a lot.

According to the alvinegro club, Marcos Leonardo, the team’s top scorer in the season with 19 goals in 51 games, underwent an image exam on Tuesday morning, in Santos, ruling out serious injuries. Santos’ medical department will monitor the player’s daily clinical evolution to define training and game conditions.

If he doesn’t recover in time, the interim coach Orlando Ribeiro has the option of the Ecuadorian Brayan Angulo or Lucas Barbosa, who was chosen to enter the vacancy of shirt 9 against Red Bull Bragantino.

“Marcos (Leonardo) is not even one to stay on the ground. So, if he left, he really felt he couldn’t go on. He is a warrior boy, we know he will treat himself if he needs full time to be ready for the classic. Nobody wants to be left out of classic. I’m sure he doesn’t either”, said the coach at the post-game press conference.

Eduardo Bauermann had a sprain in his left ankle and started treatment with physiotherapy at CT Rei Pelé, in Santos. The defender received a hard foul from striker Popó, in the 22nd minute of the first half, who kicked the Santos player in the shin. Despite the strong entry, the Red Bull Bragantino player only received a yellow card.

Regardless of the injury, Eduardo Bauermann is suspended for the classic against Corinthians for having received the third yellow card. The game will be this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

