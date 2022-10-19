Santos starts preparation for classic against Corinthians; team has doubts | saints

After the victory over Bragantino, last Monday, for the Brazilian Championship, the Santos squad was presented again this Wednesday morning, at CT Rei Pelé.

Peixe started preparing for the classic against Corinthians, this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

The players who started the match against Bragantino performed a regenerative activity at the CT academy. The reserves and athletes who were not related participated in training on the lawn.

Striker Marcos Leonardo, who left the match against Bragantino in the first half with pain in his lower back, worked with the players at the gym. He will be evaluated daily by the medical department to define training and game conditions.

Defender Eduardo Bauermann, who suffered a sprained left ankle, is still undergoing treatment with physiotherapy. He would already be missing for the classic for having received the third yellow card against Massa Bruta.

Other athletes who are handed over to the medical department are goalkeeper John and striker Soteldo. The former suffered a trauma to his leg last week, while the Venezuelan has a right thigh injury. The attacking midfielder Luan has a muscle problem and is prevented, by contract, from facing Corinthians, the club to which he belongs.

Defender Maicon will hardly be able to compete in the classic. Recovered from a right thigh injury, the defender makes the transition to the field, but must not be fit for the match.

