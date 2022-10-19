Santos will have a reserve double for the first time in the Brasileirão | saints

On Saturday, at 19:00 (GMT), Santos will face Corinthians and, for the first time in the Brasileirão this season, will take the field with a pair of full-back defenders.

Peixe does not count on Eduardo Bauermann, suspended for the third yellow card and diagnosed with a sprained ankle, nor on Maicon, who is still undergoing treatment for a muscle injury in his right thigh and, although he has shown improvement in recent days, he still does not have the conditions to match.

Since the first half of April, when Santos made its debut in the main competition of Brazilian football, the team has always had Maicon and/or Bauermann on the field in the games.

Now, in the 33rd round, in the final stretch of the fight for a spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores and precisely in the derby with rival Corinthians, coach Orlando Ribeiro is forced to select a defense duo that has never been seen before this season.

As the cast took off last Tuesday, the coaching staff has not yet trained the team’s new formation. A probable line of defense for the duel at Vila Belmiro will have Luiz Felipe and Alex Nascimento. The boys Jair Cunha (17 years old), Derick (20 years old) and Zabala (19 years old) are the other options for the position.

Santos beats Bragantino 2-0 and continues in the fight for the G8

The solidity of the defensive system has been Santos’ strong point in the Brazilian Championship since the beginning of the competition. So far, Peixe has conceded 29 goals in 32 matches – an average of 0.9 opposing goals per game – and the numbers are just no better than those of leaders Palmeiras (0.65) and Internacional (0.87).

Peixe comes from two consecutive victories in the season, has 43 points, and is trying to get back to the top of the table. Corinthians is fifth, with 54 points, and will play in Vila Belmiro three days after deciding the Copa do Brasil title with Flamengo at Maracanã.

