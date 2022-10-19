São Paulo ignores automatic renewal clause and sees Rafinha close to staying | Sao Paulo

The right-back Rafinha will hardly meet the goal set in his contract with São Paulo for automatic renewal, but that will not be a barrier to permanence. In the tricolor board, the expectation is that the agreement is extended to next year even so.

like the ge recently published, a clause provides for the extension of the bond if Rafinha participates in 60% of São Paulo’s games in the season, with at least 45 minutes on the field in each of them.

Rafinha participates in training at São Paulo — Photo: São Paulo FC

For that, however, Rafinha would have to play in six of the last seven games in the year – he is not an absolute starter, he shares the role with Igor Vinícius.

The side has already played 40 matches with at least 45 minutes in the season, and the goal, proportional to São Paulo’s 77 clashes in 2022, is 46 games.

None of this, however, takes away the optimism of the board of keeping the 37-year-old athlete in next year’s squad.

The negotiations are treated as “well advanced”, and Rafinha, after the game against Botafogo, declared to be happy in São Paulo.

Even without being a starter, the side is described as a leader of the squad, based on his experience. This year, he has sometimes played as a defender in a formation with three defenders – the sector has given coach Rogério Ceni a headache because of injuries.

Last Sunday, against Palmeiras, Rafinha was absent, as he was suspended.

He can enter the field this Thursday, at 20h, against Coritiba. Ceni will not have Arboleda, Beraldo, Diego Costa, Ferraresi and Miranda, all missing, and there is a chance that he will use Rafinha in the defense alongside Léo and Luizão.

The side is one of the names of São Paulo’s extensive list of players at the end of their contract. The relationship has Andrés Colorado, Eder, Igor Gomes, Miranda, Marcos Guilherme and Luizão, who should leave, in addition to Gabriel Neves, Reinaldo and Walce, who are more likely to stay.

