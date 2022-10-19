São Paulo should only make one-off hires for 2023

The São Paulo team should make a timid market for the year 2023. At least that’s what coach Rogério Ceni suggested, claiming that the focus will be on “market opportunities”, since the club does not have the financial conditions to make large investments targeting specific positions.

When asked if being consulted by the board regarding reinforcements would be a condition for his stay at the club in 2023, Ceni commented on São Paulo’s prospects in next year’s transfer window.

“It doesn’t seem to me that we will have signings for next year, so in that sense there is no condition. If there were, it would be important for the coach to be consulted, it goes within the characteristics that the coach sees the need for. But we are not always able to hire the player we want, in that position, characteristic. We will analyze the market for next year, if any opportunity arises, at least that’s what I was told at a meeting. And we’ll see the case of players who end their contract at the end of the year, we have to wait” , commented Ceni in a press conference after the tie between São Paulo and Palmeiras, last Sunday.

One factor that can determine how much the club is willing to invest is whether or not to qualify for the next Copa Libertadores. São Paulo is in 11th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 41 points, 10 less in relation to the G-6.

If the arrival of many players to the club is unlikely, São Paulo must undergo a reformulation in relation to departures. Léo, Gabriel Neves, Reinaldo, Igor Gomes, Luizão, Colorado, Eder, Rafinha, Miranda, Walce and Marcos Guilherme are athletes who have a short contract with Tricolor and can leave the club.

The next game for São Paulo will be against Coritiba, on Thursday, at Morumbi stadium, at 20:00 (Brasília time). The game is postponed for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.