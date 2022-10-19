São Paulo squad: Igor Vinicius doesn’t train, and Diego Costa is still in doubt | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni should have one more absence for São Paulo’s match against Coritiba, this Thursday, at 8 pm, at Morumbi, for the Brasileirão. The side Igor Vinícius, with pubalgia, did not participate in this Wednesday’s training.
The player joined Alisson, Gabriel Neves, Caio and Miranda, all undergoing treatment for injuries, in the activity held in the morning at the Barra Funda CT.
Rafinha, who returns from suspension, is the likely replacement.
Read too:
+ São Paulo is convinced: Gabriel Neves will stay
+ Ceni must have unprecedented defense against Coritiba
Léo, who should be a starter against Coritiba, in training for São Paulo — Photo: São Paulo FC
There is also a doubt in the defense: Diego Costa, who last Tuesday participated in training with the cast, this Wednesday worked on physical preparation, as did Arboleda.
If the captain is unable to play, Ceni will only have Léo (return from suspension) and Luizão to form the defense.
Striker Nikão, on the other hand, kept progressing in his recovery from a thigh injury and trained with the group throughout.
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
In this Wednesday’s activity, Ceni trained positioning with the holders, then commanded a team and a set-piece exercise.
With 41 points, São Paulo, which is in 12th place, can climb two positions in the Brazilian if they win and touch America-MG, which is eighth with 45 points. The G-8 is the tricolor goal, with the possibility of qualifying for the next Libertadores.
+ Read more news from São Paulo
The likely lineup of São Paulo against Coritiba has Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Luizão (Diego Costa), Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Igor Gomes; Luciano and Calleri.
+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv
— Photo: ge.globo