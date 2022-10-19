see if you will receive

PicPay has launched a promotion and is offering up to R$27 for customers who use the special codes provided by the virtual wallet. Some people who have a digital wallet account received two exclusive coupons to use directly through the application.

Coupons 15DOPICPAY and 12DEPRESENTE are valid only for customers who have received the official notification of the digital wallet. To activate them, it is necessary to enter the codes in the indicated fields of the app. The credit is valid for 7 days to be used within the virtual wallet:

To send to friends;

Cell phone recharges;

Shopping.

PicPay closed partnership to use QR Code

More than 30 million PicPay customers will be able to make payments at the machines using only the cell phone in the main acquirers in the country. The digital wallet has partnered with the use of the QR Code in the best machines on the market.

Payment by PicPay QR Code is available in 8 million establishments across Brazil. The company also has partnerships in 1.7 million commercial establishments for PJ (Legal Entities) to generate the fixed QR Code of the store, presented in the payment box.

How does the digital wallet work?

PicPay was created in 2012 to make life easier for its users. The digital wallet already has more than 60 million customers and 1.5 million participating establishments. In it, you can register your credit card or purchase a credit card from the platform.

PicPay is a fintech that has legal permission to offer various banking services. Check out some advantages over the digital wallet below.

Zero cost;

Free withdrawal;

Yield on account of 102% CDI;

cashback promotions;

Pay bills in 12 installments on your credit card;

Cell phone recharge;

Pay fines, IPVA and IPTU;

Pay school, college, etc.

Accepted at Cielo and Getnet card machines;

Link and even receive debit and credit card.

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com