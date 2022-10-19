See the effects in the Serie B table in case of loss of Sport points

Ceará and Sport are in the sights of the Superior Court of Sports Justice after the problems that occurred in the weekend matches, in Castelão and Ilha do Retiro. Denounced, they can lose the points of the games against Cuiabá and Vasco – both finished tied in 1 to 1. This would cause important effects in the tables of the Series A and B of the Brazilian.

Vozão fights to stay in the first division. Today, it is ahead of Cuiabá and is the first team outside the relegation zone. If they lose, they are condemned by the suspension of the game for lack of security, the score will be converted in 3 to 0 for the team of the Pantanal.

This would cause a reversal in the position of the two teams. Tied in the number of points (33), Cuiabá would go ahead and leave the relegation zone by the first tiebreaker: number of victories. In this case, it would open two of advantage, what can be fundamental with only six games of the end of the competition.

The leaders of Cuiabá have already stated that they will act in the trial for Ceará to be punished with the loss of points. Vasco residents prefer to wait. The situation is more comfortable for them in Serie B.

If the result on Ilha do Retiro is converted into a victory for Vasco, the team from Rio would be closer to access. It is explained: in addition to opening six points for Sport itself and more Criciúma and Sampaio Corrêa (56 to 52), it would have two more victories in the table, with two games still to be played.

In other words: it could not be surpassed in number of victories and then it would have to worry about the second tie-breaking criterion, the goal difference. In it, their advantage is currently good and would become even better in the event of a 3-0 victory decreed in the courts.