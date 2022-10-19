See the zodiac signs most likely to achieve fame

Personal overexposure is on the rise. The phenomenon can be observed on social networks, with people narrating their lives incessantly, or in the increasing success of programs with a reality show format, and also with the investment in their own image to stand out for different reasons. Whether to show talent or project themselves, motivation is a concept already known and much sought after in our society: fame.

However, what many don’t know, that the signs can also influence the ease of a person being famous. Check out the 07 zodiac signs that are most conducive to fame below.

1st – Cancer

Cancerians are some of the most famous people in the world, such as Lana Del Rey, Dinah Jane, Jacob Elordi and Khloé Kardashian.

2nd- Lion

Of all the signs, Leo is the most common among people who have managed to achieve fame. Some famous Leos are actor Daniel Radcliffe, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, supermodel Cara Delevingne and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

3rd – Aries

Aries are more prone to fame. Some famous ones are actress Kristen Stewart, actors Robert Downey Jr., Russell Crowe and Kourtney Kardashian.

However, not all people crave fame. Some want to be recognized for their intelligence and consequently fame. Currently, research of great value to human life is recognized and awarded with the Nobel Prize. Of course, those who win this award are smart people. So, putting together the award with the signs, we can see which ones have won this honor the most and, perhaps, consequently, can be the most intelligent of the zodiac.

4 – Capricorn

Capricorns have won over 55 awards. One of them was Martin Luther King Jr. The American political activist, born in 1929, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He received the award for his fight against racial inequality.

5 – Scorpio

Scorpios have won more than 60 awards. The physicist and chemistry Marie Curie is an example of a Scorpio woman who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903 and the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1911. The Polish scientist, naturalized French, was born on November 7, 1867, and did research innovative approaches to radioactivity.

6 – Lion

In addition to being prone to fame, Leos are also among the smartest signs. In terms of intelligence, this sign has won more than 60 awards. A well-known Leo in the world is Barack Obama. The former US president won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

7 – Aquarius

Aquarian brilliant minds have won over 65 awards. The North American writer Toni Morrison won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993. She received the award because of her works that recount the experiences of black women in the USA during the 19th and 20th century.