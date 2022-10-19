Sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong has cast and synopsis released

The sequel to the success of Godzilla vs. kong which was a box office success even during the COVID-19 pandemic in the year 2021 has gained some additional details. After all, the Legendary Pictures next to Warner Bros. pictures released the official synopsis of the feature, but which has not yet secured an official title.

Apparently, the plot will bring a “colossal” clash between the two monsters of the plot. Furthermore, a threat must appear to overcome the sovereignty of the giants. Finally, the production will still delve further into the origin of the titans.

According to the official synopsis: “This film follows the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal threat lurking within our world that threatens the very existence of Amos – and humanity. The epic new film will delve deeper into the history of these titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island, all while revealing the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and linked them to humanity forever.”

according to site colliderthe actors Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternal) and Kaylee Hottle return the plot of Godzilla vs. kong. Meanwhile, the new characters will be played by the actors already confirmed. Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Speak Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (Batman) and Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok).

In this way, the management has again Adam Wingard (Death Note) on command. According to some theories, the epic clash may show the son of King Kong. However, the information is not confirmed at all. So far, the recordings that are taking place in Australia and receive the tentative title of origin. By the way, as previously reported, one of the scenes will be set in Brazil. More precisely, on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro.

It is worth remembering that the continuation of Godzilla vs. kong hits theaters on March 15, 2024. Meanwhile, the first movie is available on streaming gives HBO Max.