She brutally kills her friend after discovering she was being cheated on in a series with Jessica Biel

candy is an American biographical crime drama miniseries created by Nick Antosca and Robin Veith.

Jessica Bielwho became famous in recent years for starring in The Sinner, another crime thriller series, is also the main character of candy.

Based on the infamous murder of Betty Gore, the miniseries follows the events leading up to the terrible event caused by Betty’s friend (Melanie Lynskey), Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel).

Neighbors for years, Betty and Candy have always had a friendly relationship. However, that all changes when Candy begins an extramarital affair with Betty’s husband Allan Gore (Pablo Schreiber). The two spent months in an intense sexual relationship, but guilt weighed heavily on Allan’s conscience and eventually he decides to end the affair between the two.

As Candy was already starting to get bored with the relationship, she accepted the breakup calmly. But days later, when she went to visit Betty at home, Candy realizes that her friend discovered the infidelity and was upset.

In the confrontation between the two, Candy ends up killing her neighbor in a brutal and violent way.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

With 8 episodes, she comes from Robin Veith and Nick Antosca (The Act).

candy is available on Star+.

See the trailer:

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!