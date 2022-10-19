Sidão defeats Globo in court action after ‘Game Crack’ award

THE Rede Globo was ordered to pay R$ 30 thousand to goalkeeper Sidão because of the embarrassment caused to the athlete in the election of “Craque do Jogo”, a situation that takes place after the matches of the Brazilian championship broadcast by the broadcaster.

In 2019, defending Vasco, Sidão failed in a defeat to Santos and was the target of an internet movement to be chosen the highlight of the confrontation. Following the protocol of the board, Globo made the delivery of the trophy live to the player, visibly uncomfortable with the situation.

In the process, Antonio Conehero Junior, judge in the case, decided that the station could have just shown the results of the poll to Internet users and left Sidão out of the conversation, preventing embarrassment.

– Evidently, handing over the trophy would exceed the limit of the most acidic criticism of the author’s professional performance. Nothing prevented the defendant from announcing the result of the poll with the fans. It would be fulfilling its duty to inform. But the defendant went further, and handed over the trophy, incurring an evident abusive exercise of rights, being unreasonable to maintain that the plaintiff who was working, and not having fun with friends at a football match, should receive the fact with good humor – describes an excerpt from the sentence.

The goalkeeper had demanded compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$ 1 million, but the judge justified the amount of R$ 30 thousand.

– It cannot be a source of unjustified enrichment for the victim (Sidão), nor will it be inexpressive, incapable of achieving its purpose, which is to repay the harm caused.

After the case with Sidão, Rede Globo changed the format for choosing Craque do Jogo. Since then, the broadcast commentators, usually a pair, have voted, with a weight of 1 for each. The internet decision has the same value and, at the end of the sum, the highlight of the round is defined. In the event of a tie, the narrator casts the final vote.