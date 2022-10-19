Sigourney Weaver excited about Selena Gomez’s Working Girl reboot

Sigourney Weaver expressed her excitement over Selena Gomez’s upcoming Working Girl reboot, decades after the success of the original hit comedy.

Sigourney Weaver has given his seal of approval to the upcoming reboot of working girl that Selena Gomez should produce. Weaver starred in the 1988 hit comedy opposite Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford as Katherine, Griffith’s Tess McGill’s conniving boss, who attempts to present her employee’s business idea as her own, setting off a chaotic comic chain of events in the quest. Tess’s unconventional approach to justice. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $100 million at the box office and earning six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Weaver for Best Supporting Actress.

Last August brought the news that Selena Gomez would partner with 20th Century Studios and Hulu to reboot working girl, expanding the multi-hyphenated production ventures. It remains to be seen whether Gomez, who can currently be seen on Hulu, Only murders in the building, will also star in the project. While details of the reboot have been kept under wraps, Ilana Peña, the writer and showrunner behind the Disney+ series Diary of a Future Presidentis confirmed to adapt the script, and an original star is eager to see what comes of the project.

Per The Hollywood ReporterSigourney Weaver has already expressed her excitement over Selena Gomez’s upcoming film. working girl restart. The original star is nothing but supportive of the project, expressing interest in how the film’s premise could work in the context of the modern evolving corporate world. Check out what Curtis had to say about the reboot below:

Go ahead. I think it’s a great instinct to want to do it again. It’s kind of an eternal story, you know. But seen in a new light, it’s especially interesting to think of Katharine betraying her assistant in today’s world. It would be worse, wouldn’t it? It would really suck. So I don’t know, I’m really excited to see this.

why a working girl Reboot is still timely

Although the original film was released decades ago, the message behind working girl is still culturally relevant. The film’s feminist undercurrent sets it apart from other romantic comedies of its time, placing the focus on female ambition and drive above all else. Weaver’s excitement seems well-placed as the social commentary featured by the original working girl it is still widely present not only in today’s movies and television, but also in the real world.

The rise of projects that have tackled a similar subject in recent years bodes well for the reboot. With shows and movies like bombshell and The Morning Show Exploring the subjugation of women in the world of work, a reboot of a film that confronts corporate corruption and the lengths that two women under the same company have to go to for success is more timely than ever. While it is unfortunate testament to the lack of progress that has been made for women in the American workforce that the film is still so timely, I hope the reboot of Working girl will help provide more insight and awareness of the issues it describes.

Source: THR