Singapore GP will remove Nelsinho Piquet’s corner | formula 1

Back in F1 in 2022 after two years of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic and with a contract renewed until 2028, the Singapore GP will come to the next season with new features on the track: turns 16 to 19 will give way to a 397 straight .9 m. Among them is Turn 17, which Nelson Piquet Jr crashed into in the 2008 GP – starting the “Singaporegate” scandal.

With this, the Marina Bay Circuit will no longer be the second track with the highest number of corners, dropping from 23 to 19. The track was in first place until the opening of the Jeddah Circuit in 2021. Stage of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the street track has 27 turns.

1 of 4 Nelson Piquet Jr, Renault F1 driver in 2008, crashes at the Singapore GP – Photo: Disclosure / F1 Nelson Piquet Jr, Renault driver in F1 in 2008, crashes at the Singapore GP – Photo: Disclosure / F1

The total track distance will be reduced from 5,063 km to 4,928 km; the number of laps will increase from 61 to 63. The works are scheduled to begin in March next year.

The change, still to be validated by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), will also involve the removal of one of the stands.

2 of 4 New F1 Singapore GP layout, from 2023 — Photo: Publicity/Singapore GP New layout of the F1 Singapore GP, from 2023 — Photo: Disclosure / Singapore GP

The surroundings of the circuit will also undergo renovations, gaining a new event space that should be ready in 2026.

Piquet Jr, then a colleague of Fernando Alonso at Renault, purposely collided in the section on lap 14 at the behest of boss Flavio Briatore and engineer Pat Symonds. The stoppage of the dispute with the safety car helped the two-time Spanish champion to win the race.

Brazilian Felipe Massa, who was leading the race and was fighting for the title for Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton (at the time, from McLaren) ended up hampered by a pit stop error, due to the yellow flag: he was released from the stop with the refueling hose still stuck in your car. He didn’t even score in the race, and would finish runner-up with a difference of one point to Hamilton.

3 of 4 Massa ended up leaving the pits with the hose stuck in the controversial Singapore GP in 2008 — Photo: Getty Images Massa ended up leaving the pits with the hose stuck in the controversial Singapore GP in 2008 – Photo: Getty Images

“Singaporegate” became public the following year. As a result, Briatore was banned from F1 and SYmonds was sidelined for five years. Piquet Jr would continue in the category until the middle of the following year, when he was fired.

