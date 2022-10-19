State of SP has more than 16 thousand internship vacancies; learn how to compete | Sao Paulo

Recruitment and selection companies point out that there are 16,472 internship vacancies available in the state of São Paulo, of these, about 7,400 are only for the capital. Opportunities are for students from high school, technical, technologist and higher education with a grant that reaches R$ 2,500.

The Company-School Integration Center (CIEE) has 9,600 internship vacancies for areas such as administration, education, marketing, legal and accounting. For the capital, companies are recruiting 3,519 of these vacancies.

A survey carried out at the request of the SP2 shows that opportunities for students looking for an internship are growing.

Only at the Brazilian Internship Center (Nube), one of the companies that place young people on the market, there is a 58% growth in the number of vacancies in October, compared to the same month last year. There are 6,872 internship vacancies, of which 5,174 are for the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Of these, 3,899 vacancies for the capital. In 2021, the number of weekly vacancies for the state of São Paulo was 4,346 opportunities.

According to Yolanda Brandão, training manager at Nube, the data show that the “market is more stable as the pandemic passes and more confident in hiring, with vacancies also for hybrid work”. She assesses that the market is still understanding the impacts of the new work model and guides students to make the most of opportunities to contact the manager and co-workers for professional development.

“There are already companies that hire these students to work completely remotely, to work in a distance model. And this opens the possibility, for example, for students who are in the interior of São Paulo, who could not come to the capital to compete for vacancies, or the opposite. This also provides geographic mobility for students who were previously restricted to locations close to the region, to the house and also to the university”, he says.

Ranking of the highest paid courses in São Paulo

Nube put together a top 10 with the highest paying courses in the state, according to available places. Check out:

BUILDING TECHNICIAN BRL 1,199.83 COMPUTER TECHNICIAN BRL 1,194.40 MECHATRONICS TECHNICIAN BRL 1,045.20 TECHNICIAN IN LEGAL SERVICES BRL 1,044.54 WORK SAFETY TECHNICIAN BRL 1,044.14 CHEMISTRY TECHNICIAN BRL 1,026.05 ELECTRONICS TECHNICIAN BRL 1,018.93 MECHANIC TECHNICIAN BRL 1,006.25 ACCOUNTING TECHNICIAN BRL 995.11 TECHNICIAN IN INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION BRL 983.07

Technologist higher level

TECHNOLOGY IN DATABASE BRL 1,553.39 TECHNOLOGY IN INFORMATION SECURITY BRL 1,519.65 TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT ANALYSIS SYSTEMS BRL 1,428.19 TECHNOLOGY IN DIGITAL GAMES BRL 1,408.04 TECHNOLOGY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION BRL 1,346.75 TECHNOLOGY IN MECHANICAL R$ 1,324.74 TECHNOLOGY IN FOREIGN TRADE BRL 1,282.49 TECHNOLOGY IN INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION BRL 1,262.88 TECHNOLOGY IN MULTIMEDIA PRODUCTION BRL 1,259.38 TECHNOLOGY IN ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT BRL 1,252.20

ACTUARIAL SCIENCES BRL 1,884.45 STATISTICS BRL 1,874.04 SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY BRL 1,860.90 SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES BRL 1,805.90 ECONOMIC SCIENCES BRL 1,798.85 ENGINEERING (All) BRL 1,613.03 COMPUTER SCIENCE BRL 1,526.90 CHEMISTRY BRL 1,511.55 INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS BRL 1,505.58 INFORMATION SYSTEMS BRL 1,503.88

How to apply for vacancies

For the nearly 6,900 vacancies offered by Nube, interested parties can register for free on the company’s website, www.nube.com.br. You can include your CV and also check available opportunities. It is also possible to know the work regime of the vacancy: face-to-face, hybrid or remote.